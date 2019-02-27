Richard L.

Amershek

Richard L. Amershek, 86, of New Ringgold and formerly of Elysburg, passed away on Feb. 23, 2019 at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital in Coaldale.

Born in Johnstown in 1932, Dick proudly served on Parris Island in the United States Marine Corps after graduating from Westmont-Upper Yoder High School in 1950. After serving his country, Dick had a long career in the life insurance business.

He was preceded in death by his parents Helen Amershek and Rudy Amershek of Johnstown; wife, Rose Marie Amershek of Elysburg; and sister Dr. Kathleen McLoone and her husband, Dr. Gene McLoone of Johnstown.

Dick is survived by a sister, Rosemarie "Posie" Zimmer and her husband, Edward Zimmer of Fayetteville; sons, Neil Amershek and his wife Jeanette of Mahanoy City, Shawn Amershek and wife Melissa of Bristol, RI, Tim Amershek and his wife René of Ashland, MA, Tom Amershek and his wife Missy of New Ringgold, Keith Amershek and his wife Sherri of Albuquerque, NM, Rick Amershek of Grand Rapids, MI, Bruce Amershek of Pine Grove; daughter Polly Ariano of Lebanon. Additionally, Mr. Amershek's family legacy includes 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Service: A Catholic funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 4, at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg. Interment, All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Funeral arrangements by Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, Sunbury.