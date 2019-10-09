|
|
Richard L. Craig Sr.
Richard L. Craig Sr., 80, of Weissport, died on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in the Weatherwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Weatherly. He was the husband of Ruby G. (Christman) Craig.
Born in Charleston, Coles County, IL, on March 14, 1939, he was a son of the late James L. and Mary L. (Johnson) Craig.
Surviving in addition to his widow are three sons, Richard L. Jr., Calvin and Paul; a daughter, Pamela; and a stepson, Brian Christman.
Service: Private. No calling hours. Arrangements by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Schnecksville. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 9, 2019