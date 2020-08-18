1/1
Richard L. Herlihy
Richard L. Herlihy
Richard L. Herlihy, 84, of Mahoning Township, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in his residence. He was the husband of the late Patricia L. (Stevens) Herlihy, who passed away on Dec. 2, 1998.
Prior to retiring, he was a self-employed artist in the local area.
Many of his personalized paintings were displayed on storefront businesses windows throughout the years.
He was the former owner of The Lehighton Taxi Company and the Lehighton Answering Service, and formerly worked at Laneco and the Carbon-Lehigh Intermed-iate Unit.
Born in Baltimore, MD, on Wednesday, March 25, 1936, he was a son of the late Joseph and Myrtle (Beltz) Herlihy.
He served our country with the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of PFC (T) with the Co. D, 92nd Engineering Battalion.
Richard was of the Catholic faith and attended Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe.
He was a former member of Orioles Nest No. 183, Lehighton, and the Beaver Run Rod and Gun Club.
In addition to his love of art, he enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with his loving family.
Surviving are four daughters, Shalmar Herlihy Mantz, and her companion, Chris Aungst of Mahoning Township, Marie Herlihy Ostrander of Palmerton, Bonnie, wife of John Broderick of Boothwyn, and Virginia, wife of Frank Dischel of Frederick, MD; a son, Joseph Herlihy, and his wife, Katie, of Lansford; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Kassandra, Taylor, Jacquelyn, Keegan, Sierra, Kylie and Sophia; and two great-grandsons, Bryce and Daniel.
Service: Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Francis J. Baransky officiating. Military interment, SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, N. Fourth St., Lehighton, under direction of Lehighton Area UVO. Call 8:30-10:30 a.m. Friday. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. Masks are mandatory. Please limit your time with the family during the visitation so others in attendance wishing to convey condolences will have the same opportunity. Contributions in his name may be made to Turn To Us, 616 North St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229, or The Alzheimer's Foundation, 322 8th Ave., New York, N.Y. 10001.
www.ovsakfh.com.


Published in Times News on Aug. 18, 2020.
