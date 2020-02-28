|
Richard L. Rushatz
Richard L. Rushatz, 77, of Albrightsville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. He was the husband of Karen L. (Gehman) Rushatz. They were married 51 years.
Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Frank and Hilda E. (Kra-utsack) Rushatz.
He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Albrightsville.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Richard was employed at Mack Trucks for 30 years before retiring. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Karen; children Richard and Amy, wife of Henry McFadden; granddaughters, Riley, Allie, Leanne, Sarah Grace and Gabbi; brothers, Alfred and Jon.
Services: will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. A calling hour will begin at 10 a.m. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 200, Albrightsville PA 18210; or .
Published in Times News on Feb. 28, 2020