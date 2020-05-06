|
|
Richard
L. Smith
Richard L. Smith, 75, of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Hamilton Street, Allentown. He was the husband of Jean M. (Snyder) Smith. They were married for 55 years on Oct. 31, 2019.
Prior to retiring, he was employed by the New Jersey Zinc Company/Horsehead Industries, Palmerton.
Born in Palmerton on Friday, July 7, 1944, he was a son of the late George and Louise (Hauser) Smith.
He served our country with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves during the Vietnam War.
He was a life member of the Lehigh Fire Co. No. 1, Lehighton, and the Beaver Run Rod and Gun Club.
An avid racing enthusiast, he enjoyed watching the events at the Mahoning Valley Speedway and No. 3 and No. 8 Earnhardt family racing on the NASCAR circuit.
Smith was a big follower of the Lehighton Area High School Indians' football events and loved walking "Jeter," the family Weimaraner.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two sons, Jeff, and his wife, Shelley, of Lehighton, and Jason, and his wife, Tina, of Jim Thorpe; two grandchildren, Nathan and Jena Smith; and nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by a sister, Nancy Long.
Service: Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences can be offered at
www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on May 6, 2020