ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
Richard M. Szoke


1941 - 2020
Richard M. Szoke Obituary
Richard M. Szoke
Richard M. Szoke, 78, of Palmerton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in his residence.
He retired from the New Jersey Zinc Co./Horsehead Industries, Palmerton, as a general laborer.
Born in Palmerton on Wednesday, June 11, 1941, he was a son of the late Michael and Mary (Butch) Szoke.
He served our country with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Cuban Missile Crisis and during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of Lance Corporal.
The deceased was a life member of the Lehigh Fire Co. No. 1, Lehighton, and the Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club, and a social member of the Blue Ridge Rod & Gun Club, Roosevelt Democratic Club and Palmerton Hungarian Club.
He formerly attended church services at Zion UCC, Lehighton.
Surviving are two sons, Lance J., and his wife, Jennifer, of Jim Thorpe, and Richard W. of Palmerton; a stepsister, Anna, wife of Randy Fowler in North Carolina, a stepbrother, Michael Szoke in South Carolina; and a grandson, Logan Szoke.
Service: Celebration of Life memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Mark Akers officiating. Interment with military honors, Lehighton Cemetery, under direction of Lehighton Area UVO. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Monday. Contributions in his name may be made to the Freedom Community Church, c/o the Lehighton Recreation Center, 243 S. Eighth St., Lehighton, PA 18235, or the 712 S. Keyser Ave., Scranton, PA 18517. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 9, 2020
