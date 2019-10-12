|
Richard P. "Dick" Driesbach
Richard P. "Dick" Dreisbach, 89, of East Broad Street Tamaqua, p
assed away on Friday, Oct. 11 at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Medical Center.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Elizabeth (Sotak) Dreisbach; brother, Donald Dreisbach and his wife, Jacqueline, of Allentown; nieces, Deborah Davidson and Nancy Hoffert, as well as many friends.
Born in Tamaqua, Dick was the son of the late Clifford and Mary Louise (Stahler) Dreisbach.
A 1948 graduate of Tamaqua High School, Dick served honorably in the United States Army. He was stationed in Germany during his tour of duty.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Dick liked to golf and was an accomplished bowler. He served as secretary of both the American and National Bowling Leagues at Spare Time Bowling Center. Dick was an ardent fan of Notre Dame, the Yankees and Duke basketball.
Dick was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tamaqua, and the Tamaqua American Legion. He enjoyed the companionship of his step-dog Dave. And Dick served as a board member of the STL-Foundation.
Services: Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. at the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. The Rev. Cindy White to officiate. Interment with military honors at Sky-View Memorial Park Tamaqua.
Memorials in his honor to: Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mauch Chunk and Greenwood Street, Tamaqua, PA 18252, or STL-Foundation, 419 St. John's St., Catasauqua, PA 18032.
Published in Times News on Oct. 12, 2019