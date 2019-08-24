|
Richard S. "Rick" Smith
Richard S. "Rick" Smith, 70, of Forksville, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born March 28, 1949 in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Stewart Norman and Thelma Mae (Nothstein) Smith.
He and his wife, the former Mary Jane Jones, celebrated 46 years of marriage on Jan. 27, 2019.
Rick was a graduate of Lehighton Area High School, Class of 1967 and received his Associates Degree from Penn State in 1969. He continued his education at Delaware Valley College where he received his bachelor's degree in 1972, and then graduated from Penn State in 1981 with his master's degree. Rick loved education and would serve four decades as the Penn State Cooperative Extension agent for both Tioga and Sullivan counties, retiring in 2012.
Rick was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed hunting, traveling throughout the U.S. (visiting the national parks along the way), serving as a 4-H leader, assisting with Boy Scouts, and attending the NAACA annual meetings. He also enjoyed spending time with his family at the Loyalsock Rod & Gun Club, and his animals, especially his dogs. Rick dedicated his life to education and had a passion for teaching shooting and safety. He loved God, his church, his community and children, which was shown through his selfless volunteering efforts.
Giving back to his community was very important to Rick as he served on Forksville Borough Council for over 36 years. He was also a member of the Millview Wesleyan Church, North Mountain Sportsman's Club, Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority, Bradford/Sullivan NRA, and served as chairman of the chicken barbeque for the PA Bow Hunter's Festival.
Surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are a daughter, Kara L. Smith of Doylestown; three sons, Brett A. (Rachel Malick) Smith of State College, Brandon R. Smith of Allentown, and Brian S. Smith of San Diego, CA; a sister, Sandra M. (Terry) Wade of Boyertown; a brother, David R. (Cindy) Smith of Lehighton; and a grandson, Alexander Malick-Smith.
In addition to his father, Rick was preceded in death by a daughter, Shana M. Smith
Services: A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Millview Wesleyan Church, 6575 Route 87, Forksville, with the Rev. William J. Hargenrader officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to the North Mountain Sportsman's, P.O. Box 309, Muncy Valley, PA 17758 or Millview Weslyan Church, 6575 Route 87, Forksville, PA 18616.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 24, 2019