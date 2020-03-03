|
|
Richard Teates
Richard "Austin" Teates, 85, formerly of Harvard Avenue, Palmerton, died on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 26, 2020, in The Gardens for Memory Care, Easton.
He was employed by various garment mills in the Morr-istown area.
Born in Mor-ristown, N.J., he was a son of the late Gus and Clara (Young) Teates.
He attended St. John's Episcopal Church, Palmerton.
A Navy veteran, he served our country honorably during the Korean Conflict, having attained the rank of S2/C.
He enjoyed auctions, antiques and knitting.
Surviving are a brother, Robert Teates of Morristown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by 13 siblings.
Service: Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, 526 North St., Jim Thorpe. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, 365 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 3, 2020