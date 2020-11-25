1/
Richard V. Giantgesano
Richard V. Giantesano
Richard V. Giantesano, 89, of Lansford, entered into eternal rest Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehab Center, Lehighton. He was the husband of Barbara (DeGiosio) Giantesano. They celebrated their 53nd wedding anniversary on July 1.
Born in Atlas, PA, he was a son of the late Vincent and Mary (Sacripanti) Giantesano.
He was a United States Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.
He was a self-employed lifelong general contractor until retiring.
Richard was a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. He was also a member of the Lansford Italian Club and the Lansford AMVETS. He was a former Lansford councilman and an avid hunter.
Richard loved spending time with his grandchildren and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Surviving, along with his wife, are daughters Marie Boyle, and her husband David, of Coaldale, Nicole Giantesano of Lansford, and Renee Terry, and her husband Brian, of Limerick; sons Vincent, and his wife Charlotte, of Washington, NJ, and Gino, and his wife Colleen, of Lorton, VA; a sister Jacqueline Dubosky of Lewisburg; grandchildren Patrick and Jacob Boyle, Lina and Gino Giantesano, Vincent Giantesano and Stella Terry; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter Francine; sisters Nicoletta Olsovsky and Cecilia Giantesano; and a brother Vincent Giantesano.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled and announced at a later date. The Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.


Published in Times News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home
340 E Bertsch St
Lansford, PA 18232
(570) 645-9700
Memories & Condolences
November 25, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Francine Clouser
Coworker
