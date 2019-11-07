|
Richard W. Breiner
Richard W. Breiner, 89, of Mantzville, West Penn Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Medical Center, Coaldale, with his family by his side.
Survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Arlene C. (Steigerwalt) Breiner; son, Perry L. Breiner, and his wife Louann, of Mantzville; grandchildren, Andy, and his wife Sarah, Amanda, and her husband Dylan, and Jill, and her husband Jorge; great-grandchildren, Jack, Madeline and Payton.
Richard was pre-
deceased by his son, Rodney R. Breiner, in 1982.
Born Thursday, April 24, 1930, in East Brunswick Township, the son of the late Wellace and Edna (Oswald) Breiner.
Richard owned and operated Richard W. Breiner Excavating of Mantzville, a fourth generation family business started by his great-
grandfather, which he successfully transferred to his son Perry.
A member of St. Peter's Church of Mantzville, Richard also belonged to the West Penn Lions, Mahoning Valley Fire Co., and Tamaqua Lodge No. 238 F&A Masons.
An avid outdoorsman, Richard enjoyed hunting. He followed high school wrestling, soccer and liked watching NASCAR. Richard and Arlene were ardent New England Patriots fans; however, they received their most joy by simply watching their grandchildren and great-grandchildren flourish.
Service: A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, from the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike New Ringgold, with the Rev. Virginia Heimer to officiate. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m.
Private Interment will be in St. Peter's Church Cemetery, Tamaqua.
Memorials in Richard's name to: St. Peter's Church, 184 St. Peter's Church Road, Tamaqua, PA 18252
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Richard can be made by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 7, 2019