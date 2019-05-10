Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Yost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard W. Yost Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard W. Yost Sr. Obituary
Richard W. Yost Sr.
Richard W. Yost Sr., 78, of Tamaqua, died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Arlene (Phillip) Yost, to whom he was married 46 years.
Born in Barnesville, on June 26, 1940, Richard was a son of the late George and Blanche (Hepler) Yost.
A high school graduate of South River High School, New Jersey, he worked for Revlon Cosmetics in Edison, NJ. for 31 years. Richard then worked at the former John Morgan Knitting Mills, Hometown, for 15 years. He was Protestant.
An avid New York Mets and New York Jets fan, Richard also loved to hunt and fish.
In addition to his wife, Arlene, he is survived by sons, Richard W. Yost Jr., and his wife Carmela, of Summit Hill, and Chris Yost of New Tripoli; daughters, Jennifer Yost of Berwick, Toni Yost of Florida, and Jeannie Yost of Florida; six grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Web, and her husband Jesse, of Somerset, NJ, and Muriel Wehr of Grier City; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Richard was also predeceased by siblings, Faye, Jack, Fern, William, Dorothy and Walter.
Services: will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua with Timothy Van Blargan officiating. Call 4-6 p.m. Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now