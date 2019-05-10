Richard W. Yost Sr.

Richard W. Yost Sr., 78, of Tamaqua, died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Arlene (Phillip) Yost, to whom he was married 46 years.

Born in Barnesville, on June 26, 1940, Richard was a son of the late George and Blanche (Hepler) Yost.

A high school graduate of South River High School, New Jersey, he worked for Revlon Cosmetics in Edison, NJ. for 31 years. Richard then worked at the former John Morgan Knitting Mills, Hometown, for 15 years. He was Protestant.

An avid New York Mets and New York Jets fan, Richard also loved to hunt and fish.

In addition to his wife, Arlene, he is survived by sons, Richard W. Yost Jr., and his wife Carmela, of Summit Hill, and Chris Yost of New Tripoli; daughters, Jennifer Yost of Berwick, Toni Yost of Florida, and Jeannie Yost of Florida; six grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Web, and her husband Jesse, of Somerset, NJ, and Muriel Wehr of Grier City; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Richard was also predeceased by siblings, Faye, Jack, Fern, William, Dorothy and Walter.

Services: will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua with Timothy Van Blargan officiating. Call 4-6 p.m. Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.