Rickie K.
Kuntzman Sr.
Rickie K. Kuntzman Sr., 65, of Kunkletown, passed away Jan. 3, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem.
Rickie was the loving husband of Barbara (Smale) Kuntzman. They celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary on July 14, 2019.
He was born in Palmerton on March 4, 1954, the son of the late Karl and Jean (Boyer) Kuntzman.
Rickie worked as a contractor for Richard George and Harvey Beers for 25 years. He had also worked for PPL as a laborer for five years. Most recently, he worked as a custodian for the Pleasant Valley School District in Brodheadsville.
Rickie loved to attend NASCAR races at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond and the Nazareth Speedway in Nazareth.
When his children were young, he enjoyed taking them fishing and hunting.
We have been blessed with the presence of Rickie in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Barbara, of Kunkletown; and his children: Michelle Kuntzman and Rickie K. Kuntzman Jr., both of Kunkletown, Kyle Kuntzman and his wife, Amanda, of Lehighton, Bradley Kuntzman and his girlfriend, Marissa, of Kunkletown and William Kuntzman and his wife, Danelle, of Macungie.
His family meant the world to him especially his nine grandchildren: Hunter, Brian, Carter, Kylie, Bryce, Kelsie, Reese, Lily and Tyler. He is also survived by his siblings: Karl Kuntzman and his wife, Pearl, of Palmerton, William Kuntzman of Kresgeville, Ann Goldberg and her husband, Dick, of Lehighton, and Jane George and her husband, William, of Aquashicola; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings: Milton Kuntzman and Kim Costenbader.
Services: Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at Gower Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert with the Rev. Suzanne Brooks-Cope officiating. Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences from 5 p.m. until time of services on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Times News on Jan. 4, 2020