Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Odd Fellows Cemetery
Tamaqua, PA
Rini June Scott Obituary
Baby Rini June Scott
Baby Rini June Scott, our beloved daughter, who will always be a precious gift, was born sleeping on June 12, 2019 at 1:16 a.m. at Chambersburg Hospital.
Our precious daughter is preceded in death by her sister, Ava Marie Hoffman; and her paternal grandfather, Gerald Scott.
Surviving are Rini's parents, Reid Scott and Stephany Hoffman; grandparents, Darrell and Gail Hoffman and Margaret McSadden; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Service: A graveside service will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Tamaqua, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on June 21, 2019
