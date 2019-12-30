Home

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Gabriel’s RC Church
127 Jefferson St,
Stowe, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel’s RC Church
127 Jefferson St,
Stowe, PA
View Map
Rita A. Boyle Obituary
Mrs. Rita A. Boyle
Mrs. Rita A. Boyle, 87, of Stowe, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in her home. She was the widow of Justin J. Boyle.
Born in Jim Thorpe, she was a daughter of the late James and Carrie (Meighan) Gillespie.
She was a member of St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church, Stowe. She was a telecommunications operator for the Phoenixville Hospital for 20 years.
Surviving are two sons, Timothy J., husband of Lorelei, and Patrick F., fiancé of Mellisa Wittig; a brother, Vincent Gillespie; and five grandchildren, Sean, Collin, Alison, Daniel and Luke.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Harry and Hugh Gillespie; and a sister, Peggy Herman.
Service: Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church, 127 Jefferson St., Stowe, PA 19464. Interment, Holy Trinity Cemetery, Stowe. Call 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday in the church. Arrangements by Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Pottstown. In lieu of flowers, contribution in her name may be made to the church, 19464. View obituaries or send condolences at
www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 30, 2019
