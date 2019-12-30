|
Mrs. Rita A. Boyle
Mrs. Rita A. Boyle, 87, of Stowe, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in her home. She was the widow of Justin J. Boyle.
Born in Jim Thorpe, she was a daughter of the late James and Carrie (Meighan) Gillespie.
She was a member of St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church, Stowe. She was a telecommunications operator for the Phoenixville Hospital for 20 years.
Surviving are two sons, Timothy J., husband of Lorelei, and Patrick F., fiancé of Mellisa Wittig; a brother, Vincent Gillespie; and five grandchildren, Sean, Collin, Alison, Daniel and Luke.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Harry and Hugh Gillespie; and a sister, Peggy Herman.
Service: Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church, 127 Jefferson St., Stowe, PA 19464. Interment, Holy Trinity Cemetery, Stowe. Call 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday in the church. Arrangements by Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Pottstown. In lieu of flowers, contribution in her name may be made to the church, 19464.
