ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Rita G. Zellers

Rita G. Zellers Obituary
Mrs. Rita G. Zellers
Mrs. Rita G. Zellers, 86, of South First Street, formerly of Todd Lane, Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mahoning Township. She was the widow of James G. Zellers, who passed away July 3, 1990.
Prior to retiring, she was employed in the garment industry at the former Scotty's Fashions.
Born in Jim Thorpe on Sept. 20, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Schoff) Quigley.
She was of the Catholic faith.
Rita enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid reader.
Surviving are a son, Brian K., and his wife, Aimee, of Litchfield, NH; a daughter Patricia, wife of Michael Coppie of Jim Thorpe; a brother, Michael Quigley, and his wife, Sylvia, of Lehighton; a sister Mildred, wife of Van Clark of Tamaqua; two grandchildren, Crystal and Damien; three great-grandchildren, Amber, Patrick and Ashley; a great-great-granddau-ghter Willow; and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by two sisters, Barbara Holland and Pauline Schuck; and four brothers, Daniel, James, William and Thomas Quigley.
Service: Private funeral service and interment at convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 22, 2019
