Mrs. Rita J. Grow

Mrs. Rita J. Grow, 73, formerly of Lehighton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in the Mountain City Rehabilitation, Hazle Township. She was the widow of Wayne Grow, with whom she shared 38 years of marriage before his death in 2005.

Born in Jan. 23, 1947, in Allen-town, she was a daugh-ter of the late David and Mary (Galgon) Dana.

She was a longtime, active member of the former Lehighton Wesleyan Church. She took great pride in her faith.

In her spare time, she was an avid bingo player. However, she took the most pride in being a mother and caring for her family.

Surviving are two sons, Wayne, and his wife, Amy, of Lehighton, and Preston of Kunkletown; a brother, Robert Dana of Tamaqua; two sisters, Rose Smith of Palmerton and Karen Kerschner of Tamaqua; three grandchildren, Christina, Jasmine and Theresa; and five great-grandchildren, Layla, Tahlulah, Alfred, Ava and Thorin.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Union Hill, Lehighton. Interment, Gnaden Huetten Cemetery, Lehighton. Call 10-11 a.m. Thursday. Please wear masks and observe social distancing protocols.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store