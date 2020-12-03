Rita J. Shanfelt

Rita J. Shanfelt, 95, of Jim Thorpe, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehab Center. She was the wife of the late Thomas Shanfelt before his passing in 1983.

Born in Mauch Chunk, she was the daughter of the late George and Sophie (Lesisko) Kochmar.

She was a homemaker and additionally had worked at the former Berkley Bags of Jim Thorpe.

Rita was a devoted Catholic and a lifelong member of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Jim Thorpe.

Survivors: son, Rev. Thomas Shanfelt of Jim Thorpe; daughter, Diane, wife of William Sendel of Skippack; grandchildren, Kelli Sendel, Erik Sendel and wife, Charlene; great-grandchildren, Meghan, Hannah and Noah; many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her nine siblings.

Services: will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations in her name may be sent to St Joseph's Memorial Fund, 526 North St., Jim Thorpe. Melber Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store