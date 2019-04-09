Mrs. Rita Marie

Machusak

Mrs. Rita Marie Machusak, 90, of Lehighton, formerly of Marion Heights, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton. She was the widow of Michael Machusak, to whom she was married for 48 years until his passing in 2003.

Born in Marion Heights, she was a daughter of the late Dominic and Celesta (Zaffaroni) Ciceri.

She was a sewing machine operator for the former Dale Manufacturing Co., Marion Heights, and then worked in Mt. Carmel and Elysburg. She was happiest when sitting at her sewing machine.

She was a 1946 graduate of the former Kulpmont High School.

Rita was well known for baking her delicious cakes and Christmas cookies, but was famous for her chocolate fudge. In her free time, she enjoyed sitting on her back porch looking at her flowers and vegetable garden.

She was a member of the former Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Marion Heights, where she was active in all church functions, and a current member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Lehighton.

Rita was a resident of the Summit at Blue Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton, for the past few years.

She spent most of her life helping others, especially taking care of her husband and sisters when they needed her the most. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are a daughter Marlene, wife of Michael Mackanich of Lehighton; five nieces, several great-nieces and great-nephews and grand dogs, Penny and Maxx.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Grazioli and Carolyn Concello; a brother, Raymond Ciceri; and a grand dog, Molly.

Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Interment, All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Arrangements by Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com. Published in Times News on Apr. 9, 2019