Robert A. Smith
Robert A. Smith, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Monday, April 27, at the age of 94.
Bob was born May 10, 1926, in Hazleton, to Robert Andres Smith and Mary Levkulic Smith.
After serving in the Navy during World War II, Bob returned to Hazleton and married the love of his life Jean "Gina" Lona and raised three children Robbie, Barbara and Jimmy.
Bob was a lifelong florist and the third generation to run Smith Floral Company, which lasted for over 100 years in the Smith family.
Frequently known for his cheerful disposition and smile, Bob loved to spend time outdoors and could often be found fishing at Lake Harmony or the family farm in Albrightsville. He enjoyed nothing more than catching up with friends and family over one of his legendary Manhattans.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jean and son Robert.
He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Franzosa, Albrightsville; son, James G. Smith, and his wife Jane, Albrightsville; grandchildren, Gina Franzosa, Bend, OR; Mary Franzosa, and her husband John Mosty, Austin, TX; James G. Smith, Glendive, MT; and Frank Smith, Alberta, Canada; as well as great-grandchildren June, Joseph and Juliette Mosty.
Service: Private funeral services will be held. Memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to Lake Harmony Volunteer Fire Company, Lake Harmony Ambulance and Rescue Squad, or Kidder Hike and Bike Trail Group. McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Apr. 30, 2020