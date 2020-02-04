|
|
Robert B. Bennyhoff
Robert B. Bennyhoff, 81, of Blakeslee, passed away Jan. 30, 2020, in East Stroudsburg.
Robert was the loving husband of Ruth A. (Strohl) Bennyhoff.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Ruth; his children, Kevin of Blakeslee, Sheryl of Emmaus and Trevor, his wife Michele, of Bowmanstown.
Service: A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, is in charge of arrangements. www.gowerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 4, 2020