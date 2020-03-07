|
Robert B. Bennyhoff
Robert B. Bennyhoff, 81, of Blakeslee, passed away Jan. 30, 2020, in East Stroudsburg.
Robert was the loving husband of Ruth A. (Strohl) Bennyhoff. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on May 13, 2019.
He was born in Coaldale on Feb. 28, 1938, a son of the late Irwin and Ruth (Dreher) Bennyhoff.
Robert worked as a radioman for the U.S. government in the United States Navy until retiring, after which he worked as a caretaker for JERAS Corp. in Albrightsville for 10 years.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Effort. He was also a member of the American Legion Shoemaker Haydt Post 314 in Lehighton, where he was a member of the Military Retirees Club, the Mauch Chunk Rod and Gun Club, the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Walnutport, the Lionel Railroad Club, the Albrightsville Volunteer Fire Company and the Fairview Hose Co. No. 2 in Jim Thorpe.
We have been blessed with the presence of Robert in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Ruth; his children, Kevin Bennyhoff of Blakeslee, Sheryl Roland Bennyhoff of Emmaus, and Trevor Bennyhoff, and his wife, Michele, of Bowmanstown.
He was the loving grandfather to his four grandchildren, Emily Roland, Tiernan Roland, Keane Roland and Madelyn Bennyhoff. He is also survived by a brother, Keith Bennyhoff of Jim Thorpe; and a sister-in-
law, Carlene Bennyhoff of Bangor; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Allen and Thomas Bennyhoff; his sisters-in-
law, Kathleen and Shirley Bennyhoff.
Service: A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Effort. Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences from 1 p.m. until time of service in the church.
Family and friends are invited to attend a luncheon at 3:30 p.m. at the Albrightsville Volunteer Fire Company on Route 534 in Albrightsville.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in loving memory of Robert B. Bennyhoff to St. John's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 19, Effort, PA 18330; or to Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.
Gower Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, is in charge of arrangements. www.gowerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 7, 2020