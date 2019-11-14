|
|
Robert B. Tait
Robert B. Tait, 66, of Schnecksville, formerly of Medina, OH, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Patricia J. (Korosy) Tait, to whom he was married 41 years this past June 17.
Born in Dayton, Ohio, Aug. 13, 1953, Robert was a son of the late Robert and Jean (Hamilton) Tait.
He was employed as a chemical engineer at Air Products and Chemicals for 26 years before retiring in 2017. He received his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Ohio State University. Robert rode with the Second Brigade M.C. Club Chapter L.
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Patricia, daughter, Ashley T. Weller (Evan) of Whitehall; siblings, Lucy Tait of OR, Laurel Tait, Thomas Tait (Irene), both of OH; grandson, Zolton C. Weller.
Service: A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Bogdan Yurchishin officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from
1-3 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher House Foundation, c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Times News on Nov. 14, 2019