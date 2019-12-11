Home

POWERED BY

Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
309 South George Street
York, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
309 South George Street
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bommer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Bommer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Bommer Obituary
Robert H. Bommer Jr. Robert H. "Bob" Bommer Jr., 85, of York, died Dec. 4, 2019, at York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Catherine M. (McHale) Bommer. Mr. and Mrs. Bommer celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on Sept. 21.
Born April 6, 1934, in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Mary (Henry) and Robert H. Bommer Sr.
Bob graduated in 1952 from Leh-ighton High School.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 309 S. George St., York. A visitation will be held Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the Mass in Dallastown Union Cemetery, York County. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, 309 S. George St., York, PA 17401.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York.
Please visit www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in Times News on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -