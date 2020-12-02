1/1
Robert C. Ahner
1938 - 2020
Robert C. "Bobby" Ahner, 82, of Polk Township, Kunkletown, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Monroe Campus, Stroudsburg. He was the loving husband of Sharlee (Hittner) Ahner. They celebrated their 57th wedding anni-versary on May 18.
He was a chemical operator for the Bethlehem Steel Corporation for 26 years until retiring.
Born in East Weissport on Oct. 18, 1938, he was a son of the late Curtis and Esther (Beers) Ahner.
He served our country with dedication and courage in the U.S. Army from 1963-64.
He was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Trachsville, the Indian Mountain Rod and Gun Club, Kresgeville, and the NRA.
He loved hunting and fishing until his health started failing.
We have been blessed with the presence of Robert in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife: Sharlee of Kunkletown; his children, Brian Ahner, and his wife, Lynne, and Sheila, wife of Roger Sherer, both of Kunkletown, and Alan Ahner, and his wife, Jessica, of Charleston, S.C.; and his daughter-inlaw, Tina Ahner of South Sterling.
He was the loving and gentle Pappy to his nine grandchildren: Ben Ahner, and his wife, Jodi, Tiffany, wife of Ross Johnson, Cassandra Ahner, and her husband, Andrew, Justin Sherer, and his wife, Raven, Julia Sherer, Matthew Ahner, Jason Ahner, Amelia Ahner and Lyla Ahner; and four great-
grandchildren. Henry, Caleb, Dixie and Walker.
He is also survived by four half-brothers: Curtis Ahner, Kenneth Ahner, James Ahner and Richard Dotter.
Bobby was preceded in death by a son, Bruce Ahner; two sisters, Jean and Dale; and a brother Paul.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 209, Gilbert, with the Rev. John Harding officiating. Interment, Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Trachsville. Call 9-11 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 500 Church Road, Palmerton, PA 18071. www.gowerfuneralhome.com.


Published in Times News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Funeral services provided by
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
1426 Route 209
Gilbert, PA 18331
(610) 681-4848
