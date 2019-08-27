|
|
Robert C. Bortz
Robert C. Bortz, 91, of Second Street, Lehighton, died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of the late Marian F. (Dotter) Bortz, who passed away in Feb-ruary.
He was employ-ed as a chef in the food service department of the former Strickland Resort, Mount Pocono, and also worked in the same capacity for the Mount Airy Lodge, Hideaway Hills, Terrace Restaurant, Effort Diner and the Split Rock Resort.
Prev-iously, he was em-ployed by the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation.
Born in Parryville, he was a son of the late Edgar M. and Emma S. (Knappenberger) Bortz.
A 1946 graduate of Lehighton High School, he served in the Navy during the World War II Era, having attained the rank of S1/C.
He attended Lighthouse Baptist Church, Lehighton.
Bortz enjoyed baking, listening to classic country music, and, in his early years, hunting and fishing.
Surviving are three daughters, Beverly J., wife of Robyn Williams, and Connie Bortz, both of Lehighton, and Lana, wife of Terry Bailey of Plainfield, IL; a son, Timothy, and his wife, Cathy, of South Amboy, N.J.; 14 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Robert W.; a sister, Edna; and two brothers, Thomas and Walter.
Service: Funeral service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. Interment with military honors, St. Matthew's Cemetery, Skyline Drive, East Weissport. Call 1-2 p.m. Wednesday. Contributions in his name may be made to the , NE PA District, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109. Online condolences at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 27, 2019