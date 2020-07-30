1/
Robert Charles Smith Sr.
Robert Charles (Bob) Smith Sr., 94, of Tamaqua, (formerly of Palmerton) died of COVID-19 on July 29, 2020.
Bob was born on Feb. 27, 1926, in Philadelphia to Clement Leon Haines Smith and May Lorraine Jones Smith.
Along with his parents, Bob was predeceased by his first and second wives, Patricia (Eacret) Smith and Mae (Hollenbach) Smith; his son, Robert C. (RC) Smith, Jr.; and brothers, Richard and Jerry Smith.
He is survived by daughters, Cheryl R. Wamser (Garry) of Bloomsburg, Cynthia L. Carey of Woodbridge, VA, Sandy Hauck (Donald) of Tamaqua, and Linda Dunlap of Mt. Penn; daughter-in-law, Joanne Lawrence Smith of La Plata, MD; and sons, Gregory C. Smith (Lena) of Tamaqua, John H. Hollenbach of Tamaqua, James W. Hollenbach (Karen) of Orwigsburg, and William H. Hollenbach (Larisa) of Reading; a brother, David A. Smith (Joyce) of Philadelphia; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his and Mae's most recent dog, Snuggles, for whom he served as "emotional support person".
Bob served in the Navy during World War II, where he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
He worked in Tule, Greenland, for RCA. Bob was a proud member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, a skilled craftsman and woodworker, an avid bowler, and always followed the stock market. He especially loved all of his dogs throughout the years.
Service: Funeral arrangements entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Homes and Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
A graveside service with military honors bestowed will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
To offer condolences to the family or to share a fond memory of Bob, please visit www.griffithsfuneralhome.com.


Published in Times News on Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
