Robert "Bobby" Clary
Robert "Bobby" Clary passed away on Aug. 18, 2020 at the age of 59, following his short battle with cancer.
Bobby was born on May 19, 1961 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Bobby never married and enjoyed his bachelor lifestyle.
He loved fishing, his family, and spending time with his Reiley's Pub friends drinking a cold one while watching his favorite sports. He was kind and generous with an infectious smile and laugh.
He had a great sense of humor and easy manner and was loved by many and will be missed by all.
To all those who think of me, be happy as I go out to sea. If others wonder why I'm missin, just tell 'em "GONE FISHIN."
He was proceeded by the death of his parents, Gerald Clary and Miyako Stanford, and his brother, Thomas Clary.
He is survived by his step-mother, Dawn Clary, and siblings, William Clary, Janet Larson, Kathern Gillis, Susan Helton and Robert Gillis. He is also remembered by many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Melbers Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.


Published in Times News on Aug. 22, 2020.
