Robert D. Amentler
Robert D. Amentler
Robert D. Amentler, 76, of Tamaqua, died on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at home with his loving family. He was the husband of Janet M. (Bontragar) Amentler, whom he was married to for 45 years as of July 5, 2020.
Robert was born in Hazleton on Nov. 13, 1943. He was the son of the late John and Louise (Stisowain) Amentler.
He was a 1962 graduate of Mansfield High School in New Jersey. After graduating, he joined the United States Air Force and served his country from 1963 to 1967, including time served in the Vietnam War.
Robert worked for Johns Manville in New Jersey and then for Hometown Home Improvement, Hine Brothers and Zellers Electric for many years after his term in the military.
Robert was an active member of St. Jerome's Roman Catholic Church in Tamaqua, where he married his wife, Janet.
Robert loved to build things in his wood shop at home and helping his sons with projects in their own homes.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his sons, Robert A. Amentler and his companion, Tammy Fatzinger of Tamaqua, Jason C. Amentler and his wife, Airyl Amentler of Tamaqua; his stepson, Tim Sanders and his wife, April of Delaware; stepdaughter, Suzie Davis and her husband, Evan Davis of Pottsville; grandchildren, Robert B. Amentler, Brandi Sanders, Shannon Sanders, Ashley Wilson, Tonya Wilson and Tiffany Price; four great-grandchildren; brother, John Amentler and wife of Florida; sister, Nancy Dayton and husband of Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
Service: Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Attendees are reminded of the pandemic guidelines and are kindly reminded to wear a mask and observe physical distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Southward Fire Department, Tamaqua.


Published in Times News on Aug. 8, 2020.
