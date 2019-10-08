|
|
Robert Douglas Bair
Doug Bair, 66, passed away suddenly on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Doug was born on Feb. 2, 1953, in Pottsville. He lived in Barnesville all his life.
Doug was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School Class of 1971.
He was a retired truck driver from New England Motor Freight but recently delivered for Advanced Auto Parts in Tam-aqua.
Doug is survived by his wife, Kathy (Oncidi) of 48 years; two daughters, Kelly, wife of John Tobin; and Jennifer, wife of Michael Grigalonis; a son, Christopher, and his girlfriend Shannon Long; grandchildren, Ryan Grigalonis, Madelyne Grigalonis, Caleb Tobin and Hannah Bair. He will also be missed by his faithful dog Lou and his popcorn buddy Zada.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Joan (Davies) Bair.
Doug enjoyed fishing with friends, the Phillies, the Eagles, Penn State football, detailing his cars and trips to Michigan and Ocean City, MD. He is loved and will be greatly missed by many family and friends.
Service: A viewing and service will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, 31 Mahanoy Ave., Tamaqua. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Doug to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901.
Published in Times News on Oct. 8, 2019