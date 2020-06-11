Robert E. Snyder

July 27, 1943 - June 11, 2014



The Golden Gates stood open,

God knew you needed rest,

His garden must be beautiful for He only takes the best.

Things have changed in many ways,

but one thing changes never,

The memory of you, and the happy days

which you and I shared together.

What I would give to see your smile,

to sit and talk with you awhile.

I often sit and think of you,

and the things we would say and do.

It broke my heart to lose you but you did not go alone,

For part of me went with you

the day God called you home.



Your loving wife, Marilyn





