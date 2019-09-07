Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jacoby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. Jacoby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert F. Jacoby Obituary
Robert F. Jacoby
Robert F. Jacoby, 65, died Aug. 29, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill.
Born Aug. 19, 1954, Robert was the son of the late George K. Jacoby Sr. and Mary (Gross) Jacoby.
He was a 1972 graduate of Northampton High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1972-1980. Robert was an Oakland Raiders fan and a New York Mets fan.
He is survived by two brothers, David of Northampton and Douglas of Reeders; and by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George K. Jacoby Jr. and sister, Carol Wieder.
Robert's remains were cremated. No services will be planned.
Published in Times News on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.