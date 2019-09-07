|
Robert F. Jacoby
Robert F. Jacoby, 65, died Aug. 29, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill.
Born Aug. 19, 1954, Robert was the son of the late George K. Jacoby Sr. and Mary (Gross) Jacoby.
He was a 1972 graduate of Northampton High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1972-1980. Robert was an Oakland Raiders fan and a New York Mets fan.
He is survived by two brothers, David of Northampton and Douglas of Reeders; and by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George K. Jacoby Jr. and sister, Carol Wieder.
Robert's remains were cremated. No services will be planned.
Published in Times News on Sept. 7, 2019