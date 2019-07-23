Home

Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Robert F. Kantner Sr.

Robert F. Kantner Sr. Obituary
Robert F.
Kantner Sr.
Robert F. Kantner Sr., "Red," 83, of Boynton Beach, FL, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley A. Knoll.
Born in Tamaqua on Aug. 3, 1935, Bob was the son of the late Harvey R. and Dorothy E.J. (Markle) Kant-
ner.
He is suvived by his comp-anion, Mari-
beth Weaver; his sister, Carol A. Biehl; his six children, Robert Jr., Bryan, Barry, Sharon, Kimberly and Bradley; nine grandchildren; and four greatgranddaughters.
Services: will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Call 10-11 a.m. on Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on July 23, 2019
