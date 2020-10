Rhyder services

Funeral services for Robert F. Rhyder Jr., 63, of Florida, who passed away Aug. 18, in Florida, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 11, at 2:30 p.m. in the Packerton Cemetery with the Rev. Anthony P. Pagotto officiating followed by military honors under the direction of the Lehighton Area UVO.

The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements.





