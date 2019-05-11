Robert Frederick

Janeki Sr.

Robert Frederick Janecki Sr., 70, of Albrightsville, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his home.

Robert was born in Brooklyn, New York on Feb. 21, 1949, son of the late Edward and Dorothy (Burns) Janecki.

He was the husband of the late Maureen (Daly) Janecki, who passed away on March 6, 2001.

Robert had worked as an engineer for Verizon in New York City for more than 30 years. During 9/11, he worked as a fiberoptic repair and assessment person. He assessed damages for FEMA, Hurricane Katrina.

Robert also worked as a manager for the Chestnuthill Township Transfer Station and also part-time for Big Boulder Ski Area.

He served our country with dedication and courage in the U.S. Army.

We have been blessed with the presence of Robert in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving children: Maura Janecki, of Allentown; Robert Janecki Jr. ,of Ocala, Fla.; Lauren Janecki, of Allentown; Erin Poston and her husband, Donald, of Freeland; John Janecki, of Jim Thorpe; and Patrick Janecki, of Albrightsville. He was the loving grandfather to his 11 grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother: Ted Janecki and his wife, Peggy, of Sierra Vista, Arizona.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert. Robert will be buried next to his late wife at the Buena Vista Cemetery in Brodheadsville. Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences from 3-5 p.m. Sunday and from 9-9:30 a.m. Monday at the Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in loving memory of Robert F. Janecki Sr. to the , 3191-A Airport Loop Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. www.gowerfuneralhome.com. Published in Times News on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary