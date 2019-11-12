|
|
Robert Gregory McMenemon
Robert Gregory McMenemon, 64, of Penn Forest Township, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton. He was the husband of Lynn Ann (Kramer) McMenemon.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was a son of the late John and Mary (Kelly) McMenemon.
He was a tractor-trailer driver for New England Motor Freight.
He was the current vice president of the Ancient Order of Hibernians of Jim Thorpe and a member of the Fairview Hose Company.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother Jack McMenemon, and wife Regina, of Katonah, N.Y.; sisters, Meg, wife of Pat McKnight, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Joan Carney of Boca Raton, Florida; many nieces and nephews.
Service: Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe.
Published in Times News on Nov. 12, 2019