Home

POWERED BY

Services
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McMememon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. McMememon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert G. McMememon Obituary
Robert Gregory McMenemon
Robert Gregory McMenemon, 64, of Penn Forest Township, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton. He was the husband of Lynn Ann (Kramer) McMenemon.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was a son of the late John and Mary (Kelly) McMenemon.
He was a tractor-trailer driver for New England Motor Freight.
He was the current vice president of the Ancient Order of Hibernians of Jim Thorpe and a member of the Fairview Hose Company.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother Jack McMenemon, and wife Regina, of Katonah, N.Y.; sisters, Meg, wife of Pat McKnight, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Joan Carney of Boca Raton, Florida; many nieces and nephews.
Service: Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe.
Published in Times News on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -