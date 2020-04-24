|
|
Robert J. Barthol
Robert J. Barthol, 48, of Weissport, Lehighton and Lansford, passed into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 15, in Lehighton.
Born in Allentown, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 1972, he was a son of Pearl Barthol Syracuse of Port Orange Florida and Robert Moyer of Lansford.
He worked in the construction industry with concrete and roofing contractors.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, is a daughter, Arielle; and several brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Service: A private committal service will be held in the future in St. Vladimir's Catholic (Lower) Cemetery, Fireline Road, Palmerton. In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be made to GoFundMe or to the family at 306 White St. Weissport, PA 18235.
The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 24, 2020