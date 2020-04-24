Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Barthol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Barthol


1972 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Barthol Obituary
Robert J. Barthol
Robert J. Barthol, 48, of Weissport, Lehighton and Lansford, passed into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 15, in Lehighton.
Born in Allentown, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 1972, he was a son of Pearl Barthol Syracuse of Port Orange Florida and Robert Moyer of Lansford.
He worked in the construction industry with concrete and roofing contractors.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, is a daughter, Arielle; and several brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Service: A private committal service will be held in the future in St. Vladimir's Catholic (Lower) Cemetery, Fireline Road, Palmerton. In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be made to GoFundMe or to the family at 306 White St. Weissport, PA 18235.
The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -