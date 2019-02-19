Robert J. Bubel

Robert J. Bubel, 79, of Brockton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in his home, while in the care of his family. He was the husband of the late Mary (Curry) Bubel. They were married for 52 years before her passing on Oct. 9, 2014.

He retired from the Dana Corp., Read-ing.

Born in Brockton, he was a son of the late Peter and Elizabeth (Piller) Bubel, and was a lifelong resident of Brockton.

He was a member of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia.

A graduate of the former Blythe Township High School, he served honorably in the U.S. Army.

Surviving are a son, Peter J., and his companion, Stephanie Burns, of Reading; two beloved granddaughters, Nina and Alyssa; brothers-in-law, a sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and honorary family members who he kept close in his heart.

He was also predeceased by a sister, Regina Bowers.

Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, Holy Cross Catholic Church, 99 Valley St., New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald I. Minner officiating. Interment with military honors, St. Bartholomew's Cemetery, Brockton. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday in the church. Arrangements by E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremations Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Contributions in his name may be made to the National Centre for Padre Pio, Inc., 111 Barto Rd., P.O. Box 206, Barto, PA 19504.