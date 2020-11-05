Robert J. Johnson
Robert J. Johnson, 66, of Pensacola, FL and formally from Coaldale, passed away at the West Florida Hospital on Oct. 26, 2020.
Born in Coaldale, he was the loving son of Bernadette Johnson of Coaldale and the late Robert J. Johnson.
Robert was a 1972 graduate of Marian Catholic High School and a 1976 graduate of Bloomsburg University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration.
He retired after a long career in finance, aiding various businesses achieve and forecast corporate goals.
After his career he enjoyed spending time at Pensacola Beach, fishing and making casino trips to Biloxi, Mississippi, and Las Vegas, Nevada.
In addition to his mother, survivors include a brother, Joel Johnson of Coaldale; and a sister, Susanne Johnson-Grindley, wife of Gary Grindley, of Union, KY; and his dear companion, Amber Ward of Pensacola, FL.
Service: Private services are being arranged by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home in Tamaqua. Interment will be at Sky-View Memorial in Hometown. Memorials in Robert's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.