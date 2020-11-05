1/1
Robert J. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Johnson
Robert J. Johnson, 66, of Pensacola, FL and formally from Coaldale, passed away at the West Florida Hospital on Oct. 26, 2020.
Born in Coaldale, he was the loving son of Bernadette Johnson of Coaldale and the late Robert J. Johnson.
Robert was a 1972 graduate of Marian Catholic High School and a 1976 graduate of Bloomsburg University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration.
He retired after a long career in finance, aiding various businesses achieve and forecast corporate goals.
After his career he enjoyed spending time at Pensacola Beach, fishing and making casino trips to Biloxi, Mississippi, and Las Vegas, Nevada.
In addition to his mother, survivors include a brother, Joel Johnson of Coaldale; and a sister, Susanne Johnson-Grindley, wife of Gary Grindley, of Union, KY; and his dear companion, Amber Ward of Pensacola, FL.
Service: Private services are being arranged by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home in Tamaqua. Interment will be at Sky-View Memorial in Hometown. Memorials in Robert's name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved