|
|
Robert J. Nelson Sr.
Robert J. Nelson Sr., 45, of Tamaqua, died on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at home.
Born Wednesday, Aug. 22, 1973 in Coaldale, he is survived by son, Robert J. Nelson Jr.; sisters, Susan E. Stine, and Eva M. Wagner, wife of Shawn; brothers, Dwayne E. Nelson, Ronald F. Nelson, and Greg S. Nelson, and his wife Melissa; many nieces nephews and cousins.
Robert was predeceased by his mother, Sarah (Miller) Nelson.
Robert was a New York Giants fan. He enjoyed shooting pool in the Tamaqua Pool League for the Elks.
Service: Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until time of services.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 23, 2019