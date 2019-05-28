Robert J. Spahn

Robert J. Spahn, 76, of Albrightsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in his home. He was the loving husband of Sandra (Moses) Spahn. They celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in April.

For many years, he taught over the summer and was part of the ETS (Education Testing Service) out of Princeton University, and was a reader, tester and question leader.

He started his career teaching at the University of Tampa as an assistant professor in history. He then taught at Savannah Country Day School in Savannah, GA. He finished his career teaching at Moravian Academy, Bethlehem, retiring in 2006.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was a son of the late Harold Spahn and the late Margaret (Lynch) Spahn.

He had a true passion for education. He graduated with a PhD in history from the University of Kentucky.

Robert was also a Vietnam Army veteran.

He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.

Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Kimberly McIntyre, and her companion, Scott Cook, of Beverly, WV; and two grandchildren, William Gebhardt and Benjamin McIntyre, both of Atlanta, GA.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Eugene.

Cremation: No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg. The Kresge Funeral Home, Brodheadsville, is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the , 2158 N. Main Ave., Stroudsburg, PA 18360.