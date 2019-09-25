Home

E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Cross R.C.C.
99 North Valley Street New
Philadelphia, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross R.C.C.
99 North Valley Street New
Philadelphia, PA
Robert J. Stremick
Robert J. "Coalie" Stremick, 77, of Valley Street, Brockton, entered into eternal rest, Monday Sept. 23, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Pottsville on Sept. 7, 1942, Coalie was the son of the late Martha (Lincovich) Haffey. He was also predeceased by his stepfather, Frank Haffey; and brother, Charles Strem-ick.
A member of Holy Cross Catholic Church of New Philadelphia, Coalie worked for St. Clair Garment and retired from S.T.S., where he drove bus for a number of years. In retirement he helped his son with his business, Robert Stremick Trucking.
Coalie enjoyed hunting and fishing and the companionship of his dog, Daisy.
He was a member of the former Brockton Fire Company, Tamaqua Pool League and Mountain Valley Senior Golf League. Coalie was one of Schuylkill County's preeminent pool shooters. He also coached his granddaughters' travel softball teams for many years.
Coalie is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Ann V. (Nothstein) Stremick; daughter, Margaret Ann Bensinger, and her husband David, of Tamaqua; son, Robert R. Stremick, and his wife Marina, of Minersville; brother, John Stremick, and his wife Nellie, of MaryD; grandchildren, Heather Patrick, and her husband Rafe, Jennifer Schock, and her husband Lamonte, Jessica Halabura, and her husband Travis; great-grandchildren, who affectionately called him Poppy, Harleigh, Lyla, Teyla, and Emma; nieces and great-nieces.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Holy Cross Catholic Church, 99 N. Valley St., New Philadelphia. Friends may call in church from 9 a.m. until time of worship. Interment Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Mass cards and memorials in care of the church, 17959. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Coalie may be shared by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 25, 2019
