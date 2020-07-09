1/1
Robert John Whildin
Robert John Whildin, husband, father, grandfather, brother, 70, of Coaldale, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at home lying next to his constant companion, his dog Abigail.
Born Tuesday, April 4, 1950, in Coaldale, a son the late John W. and Rose Mary (Piech) Whil-din.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Rosie (Boyd) Whildin; sons, Robert J. Whildin, Brian A. Whildin, and Mark W. Whildin, all of Coaldale; brother, Donald Whildin, and his wife Cathy, of Coaldale; sister, Mary Richards, and her husband Bryce, of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Sarah, Kobe, Lena, Maddie and Khloe; great-grandchild, Flynn Allen Hartzell.
Bob retired from Lehigh Coal & Navigation having worked as a welder.
He served honorably as a member of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was an active member of Grace Community Church of Lansford. An outdoorsman, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and caring for his dogs.
Service: A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Grace Community Church, 18 W. Ridge St., Lansford. Friends may call in church from 9:30 a.m. until time of celebration. Interment, with military honors, will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Memorials in his name to the church.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holmes - Griffiths Funeral Home, Inc.
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
