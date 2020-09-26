1/1
Robert Joseph Zaraca
Robert Joseph Zaraca, 89, lifelong resident of Tamaqua, died on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at home while surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of Salvatrice (nee Pagano) Zaraca to whom he has been married 58 years.
Born in Hazleton on March 12, 1931, Bob was a son of the late Emidio and Anna (nee Fucci) Zaraca.
A 1948 graduate of Tamaqua High School, he served in the U.S. Army. Growing up, Bob worked for the original Tamaqua Italian Bakery, now known as Padoras. He was well known by many as "Bobby the Baker."
As an adult, Bob was employed in the local strip mines and later worked for Prudential from where he retired in 1993.
A member of the former St. Jerome Catholic Church, Bob currently belonged to the Parish of St. John XXIII and was a member of the Tamaqua American Legion, C. H. Berry Post #173.
A gardener and cook, he also liked antique cars. Bob enjoyed family time, and every year, he took his family to the beach over the summer.
In addition to his wife, Salvatrice, Bob is survived by daughters, Beatrice Oertner and her companion, Mark Felsoci, of Breinigsville, Mary Kemmerer and her husband, Bruce, of New Tripoli, and Roberta Petry and her husband, William, of Stevens; grandchildren, Lauren McEwen, Aimee Boylan, Andrew Oertner, Emma Noll, Abby Kemmerer, Reuben Kemmerer, Victoria Petry, Anna Petry, and Will Petry; their first great-granddaughter, Bexley; and several nephews and nieces.
He was predeceased by an infant brother, Alfred.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Memorials in his name may be made to the Parish of St. John XXIII, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing.
Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
