1/1
Robert L. Christman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Christman
Robert L. "Bobby" Christman, 80, of Lower Towamensing Township, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton. He was the husband Sandra K. (Fogel) Christman. They were married 48 years last Sept-ember.
He worked most of his career at the former Scotty's Fashions, Little Gap and Palmerton, as a truck driver, machine mechanic and supervisor.
Born in Kunkletown, he was a son of the late George and Helen (Borger) Christman.
He was a member of St. John's Towamensing Lutheran Church, Palmerton.
Bobby enjoyed traveling with Sandy on area bus trips and ocean cruises. He was also an avid NASCAR fan.
Surviving in addition to his widow are nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Marie Christman.
He was also predeceased by two sisters, LaRue and Madlin; and four brothers, Wilbert, Ernie, Harrison and Donnie.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, St. John's Towamensing Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday in the church. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the church, 18071.
www.tk-thomas-fh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John's Towamensing Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John's Towamensing Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved