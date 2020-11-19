Robert L. ChristmanRobert L. "Bobby" Christman, 80, of Lower Towamensing Township, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton. He was the husband Sandra K. (Fogel) Christman. They were married 48 years last Sept-ember.He worked most of his career at the former Scotty's Fashions, Little Gap and Palmerton, as a truck driver, machine mechanic and supervisor.Born in Kunkletown, he was a son of the late George and Helen (Borger) Christman.He was a member of St. John's Towamensing Lutheran Church, Palmerton.Bobby enjoyed traveling with Sandy on area bus trips and ocean cruises. He was also an avid NASCAR fan.Surviving in addition to his widow are nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Marie Christman.He was also predeceased by two sisters, LaRue and Madlin; and four brothers, Wilbert, Ernie, Harrison and Donnie.Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, St. John's Towamensing Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday in the church. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the church, 18071.