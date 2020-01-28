Home

T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Robert L. Costenbader Obituary
Robert L.
Costenbader
Robert L. Costenbader, 87, of Palmerton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of the late Alice D. (Werkheiser) Cos-tenbader.
He was a supervisor of shipping and receiving for J.C. Penney, Whitehall, for 19 years until retiring in 1995, and also worked part-time as a driver for the Lehighton Ambulance wheelchair service van.
Born in Aquashicola, he was a son of the late Ira and Alta (Smith) Costenbader.
He was a longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Palmerton.
Bob served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Surviving are his companion, Arlene Kresge of Kunkletown; a son, Richard, and his wife, Marie, of Bartonsville; a daughter, Paula, wife of Glen Meitzler of Kunkletown; a son, Brian, and his wife, Karen, of South Tamaqua; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Papay of Palmerton; a sister-in-law, Nancy Costenbader of Lehighton; and beloved nieces and nephews.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to St. John's UCC, 891 Columbia Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 28, 2020
