Robert L. Miller
Robert Lewis "Bobby" Miller, 83, of Fairyland Road, Franklin Township, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem Campus, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Fern A. (Rudelitch) Miller, with whom he would have celebrated 65 years of marri-age on Nov. 5.
Bob-by, along with his wife, Fern, were the owners and operators of Fairyland Farms and Miller's Country Store, where he loved to sit and talk with family and friends who visited over the years. With his infectious smile and contagious laugh, he could bring joy to any person who encountered him. He dedicated his life to full-time farming and raising livestock with his family.
Born on Fairyland Farms, Franklin Township, on Oct. 13, 1936, Bobby was a son of the late John A. and Kathryn E. (Diehl) Miller.
He was a 1954 graduate of Lehighton Area High School.
Throughout his life, Bobby contributed greatly to the 4-H program and agricultural community in Carbon County. At the age of 12, he was the first member to join the 4-H Baby Beef Club, which was founded by his father, John, with his Black Angus and Hereford Steer.
In 1950, Bobby formed the first 4-H Swine Club and Capon Club.
In 1954, Bobby earned the title of Grand Champion Black Angus Showman at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show.
Bobby served as a leader and on the boards of many clubs and committees over the years, which include the 4-H Baby Beef Club, Big Creek Ag. Club, Carbon County 4-H Livestock Club, 4-H Development Committee Chairman, Penn State Executive Board Chairman, Carbon County ASCS Committee Chairman, Director of the Extension Service, Director of the Carbon County Environmental Board, Director of the Carbon Conservation District, Ag Superintendent, and Director of the Carbon County Fair.
He was the recipient of the Franklin Township Lions Club Citizenship Award, the PA Cooperative Extension 4-H Hall of Fame Award, Grand Marshal of the Lehighton Parade, and Bobby even played a star role in a multi-grain Cheerios commercial, portraying none other than an American farmer.
Bobby was a member of various organizations through his life, such as St. Paul's Lutheran Big Creek Church, Big Creek Grange, Pennsylvania Livestock Association, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, Grundsow Lodge No. 6 and 11, the Pocono Old-Tyme Farm Equipment Association and the Franklin Township Fire Company.
Surviving in addition to his widow are three daughters, Danadee Miller-Boyle, Diane Miller-Graver, wife of Paul Graver, and Deanna Wentz, wife of Christopher Wentz, and a son Dean, and his wife Melissa (Scheckler), all of Franklin Township, Lehighton; five grandchildren, Sara (Miller) Keiser, Christiana Graver, Luke Graver, Brynn Wentz and Ashton Wentz; four great-grandchildren, Dawson Keiser, Delia Keiser, Cadence Graver and Cora Graver; and many nieces and nephews.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of the family with the Rev. Eunice Hearn officiating. Interment, Franklin Heights Memorial Park, E. Weissport. A Celebration of Life Drive-by Event will be held at Miller's Country Store and will be announced at a later date. Arrange-ments by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Carbon Co. Livestock Show & Sale Advisory Committee, 1888 Fairyland Road, Lehighton, PA 18235, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Big Creek, Franklin Township, Lehighton PA 18235, or the Franklin Township Vol. Fire Co., Fairyland Road, Lehighton PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com
.