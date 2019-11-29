Home

Robert M. Ferry

Robert M. Ferry Obituary
Robert M.
Ferry
Robert M. Ferry, 85, of Coaldale, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 27, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of the late Veronica (Bench) Ferry, who passed away in 2010.
He worked his whole career as a cutter for Jack L. Honig.
Born in Coaldale on May 29, 1934, he was a son of the late Michael and Elizabeth (Beemer) Ferry.
He was of the Catholic faith.
A 1952 graduate of the former Coaldale High School, he was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Coaldale American Legion Post.
Surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Derau.
Service: Private funeral service. Inter-ment, St. John's Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Nes-quehoning. Arrange-ments by Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St., Lansford. For more information or to extend online condolences, visit www.shawnclarkfh.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 29, 2019
