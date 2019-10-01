|
|
Robert M. Knittle
Robert M. Knittle, 80, of West Penn Township, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Coaldale. He was the husband of Lucille (Cunfer) Knittle. They would have celebrated 20 years of marriage on Oct. 1, 2019.
Prior to retiring, Robert owned and operated Summit Hill Paint and Glass and Knittle Hardware, Lansford, for over 29 years.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Robert T. and Emily (Dotter) Knittle.
He was a member of Zion's Stone Church of West Penn Township.
He was an Army veteran having served during the Berlin Crisis with the 51st Infantry. He was a member of Andreas Sporting Club, West Penn Rod Gun Club, Summit Hill Legion Post No. 316, the Antique Engine Tractor and Toy Club, Bowers and the former Summit Hill Rod and Gun Club.
He lived and worked on his family farm for 50 years. Robert enjoyed collecting antiques, farming, raising chickens and his dog. When he was younger, he loved to hunt, fish and take care of his horse.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara (Strohl).
Surviving in addition to his wife, Lucille, are a son, Robert L., and a daughter, Debra, both of West Penn Township; a stepdaughter, Denise Fink; a brother, Edwin, and his wife Liz, both of Lehighton; a sister, Betsy, wife of Harold Ziegler, of Easton; two grandchildren, Emma and Paige; several nieces and nephews.
Services: will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Zion's Stone Church, 45 Cemetery Road, New Ringgold, with the Rev. Russell Campbell officiating. Calling hours 9-11 a.m. Interment in the church cemetery. Contributions may be made in his name to the church. Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences may be made at
www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 1, 2019