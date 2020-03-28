|
Robert P. Polinsky
Robert Paul "Bob" Polinsky, 68, of Gainesville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville, following a recent illness.
Born on June 21, 1951, in Coal-
dale, he was a son of the late Peter Polinsky and Anna (Marencik) Polinsky.
He attended St. Michael's Catholic School, Lansford, and in 1969, graduated from Panther Valley High School.
Although he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates straight out of high school, he chose to play college baseball and basketball at Delaware Valley College and graduated in 1973.
Bob fulfilled his dream of playing baseball as a pitcher from 1971-79 with the Yankees and White Sox organizations. During this time, he and the Syracuse Chiefs won Syracuse Governors Cup in 1976. In 1978, he and the Tacoma Yankees won the Pacific Coast League championship.
In 1977, he married Karen Szombathy, his "North Star' in Syracuse, N.Y., and they have been happily married since.
He then gave 32 years to U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, during which time he was a boss, mentor and prankster, finishing his career there as a regional vice president of sales. He made lifelong friends and memories with his colleagues at USSTC.
Bob spent six years of his retirement as a pitching coach for the Batavia, IL, baseball team, where he showed players not only athletic skills, but how to be genuine, caring, hard workers. He was Coach P.
Whether he was working full-time or retired, Bob embraced his role as a "girl dad" to his three daughters. He watched any movie they asked him to, coached Tri-City soccer, showed up to every basketball or football game to watch performances, and he cheered loudly at competitions, always wearing his shorts, no matter rain or shine.
You could be sure to find Bob at the local gym or grocery store, representing the Philadelphia Phillies, the Eagles or the Syracuse Orange.
A man of Catholic faith, he was a member of St. Michael's Church, Gainesville.
Bob always made his girls, Karen, Katy, Kelly and Robyn, a top priority, with his lawn a close second.
When Bob and Karen retired in Gainesville in 2016, their roles as "Bob and Mimi" were in full effect. They spent time cruising around the golf cart with their grandchildren, Garrett and Harrison, and enjoying Yuengling. Whether friends knew him as Bob, Robert, Bobby or Poli, they will remember his beautiful heart, his love of sports, and the amazing man that he was. His girls will forever miss their protector, their listener, their teacher, but, most of all, a loving Dad and Husband.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Karen Polinsky of Gainesville; daughter and son-in-law, Katy Hoffman (Ross) of Roswell, GA; daughter, Kelly Polinsky of Sandy Springs, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Robyn Shaw (Alex) of Aurora, IL; sister and brother-in-law, Cindy Spinelli (John) of Gettysburg; and grandchildren, Garrett and Harrison Hoffman.
Bob is also survived by his extended family, including his niece and her husband, Emily Strobel (Evan); brother-
in-law, Joe Szombathy (Jeannie); and sister-in-
law, Suzy Szombathy.
He was also preceded in death by his mother-
in-law and father-in-law, Joe and Shirley Szombathy.
Service: Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date in Gainesville and Batavia, IL. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville. Online condolences can be offered at www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 28, 2020